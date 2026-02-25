Walmart Aktie

25.02.2026 20:30:00

Why Walmart Is Eating Other Retailers for Lunch

During the past year, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock has gained almost 27%, and is in a separate class from other retail stocks. The company's shares have strongly outperformed other major retailers in the past year, like Costco Wholesale (down 4.8%), Amazon (down 5.8%) and Target (down 8.9%). Walmart is also beating the performance of the State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which provides exposure to 73 stocks across the broader retail sector, and is up 14% in the past year.Why is Walmart stock doing so much better than other retailers, and will its momentum keep going? Let's look at a few big reasons why this company's shares are beating the competition in the retail industry.
