Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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28.06.2026 12:12:00
Will Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor, SpaceX, or Broadcom Be the Next $3 Trillion Company?
Currently, there are only three companies that are worth $3 trillion or more. All of those are actually above $4 trillion in market cap. While Microsoft is technically below a $3 trillion market cap right now, it's usually valued above that threshold when the market isn't in a negative mood like it is right now.What's more intriguing is examining if Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will be the next $3 trillion company. None of these stocks has ever crossed that threshold, and they represent the fifth through eighth-largest companies in the world. So, which one will get there first? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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