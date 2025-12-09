Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
09.12.2025 21:17:00
Will Netflix Turn to Disney if It Whiffs on Warner Bros.?
Leave it to the entertainment stocks to turn even a garden-variety acquisition into marquee-worthy content. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) seemed to have a deal in place -- late last week -- to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) valued at $82.7 billion in cash, stock, and assumed debt.This week finds Paramount Skydance crashing the party with a hostile bid of $108 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery. It's more money and likely fewer regulatory hurdles to clear, but problematic investors and a stiff breakup fee make this a buyout battle worth watching.Bloomberg is reporting this week that Netflix was considering other acquisition targets, including Electronic Arts to beef up its nascent gaming offerings and Disney (NYSE: DIS). Can Netflix turn to one of these companies as a backup plan if Paramount Skydance is able to wrestle Warner Bros. Discovery out of its hands? EA is no longer in the game, as it agreed to be purchased three months ago. Disney is an intriguing and attractive choice, but -- spoiler alert -- that deal isn't likely to happen.
