Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.06.2026 08:05:00
Will Tesla Merge With SpaceX?
The investing world is going into overdrive in anticipation of the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) in June. Elon Musk's ambitious space company is aiming to raise $75 billion in capital markets funding to embark on new business ventures, including its massive Starship rocket, orbital data centers for artificial intelligence (AI), and space exploration.Rumors have already surfaced that SpaceX is planning to merge with another Musk-controlled megacap stock: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While it may seem far-fetched, there are hints that a potential merger may arrive in the next year. Here are three reasons why SpaceX may merge with Tesla.The first reason SpaceX and Tesla may merge comes from within the Elon Musk empire. A CNBC report states that Musk has discussed with his colleagues a possible merger of the two businesses. Seeing that he controls the most voting power in these two companies, if Musk wants to merge them, it will likely happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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