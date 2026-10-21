EssilorLuxottica Aktie
|171,50EUR
|9,30EUR
|5,73%
WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667
EssilorLuxottica Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Umsatzzahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 157 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse hätten - gestützt von einem besser als erwarteten KI-Brillengeschäft - die Konsensschätzung um 2 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Falko Friedrichs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2026 / 08:02 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold
|
Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
157,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
171,20 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,29%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
171,50 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,45%
|
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxottica
Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica
|10:24
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:18
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:43
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:42
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:24
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:18
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:43
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:42
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:24
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:43
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:42
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.26
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|UBS AG
|10:19
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:18
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.26
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.26
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.09.26
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|171,25
|5,58%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:29
|Telekom Austria add
|Baader Bank
|10:31
|Richemont Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:27
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:24
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:24
|Michelin Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:22
|Enel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:22
|ABB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21
|Engie Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:20
|Michelin Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:19
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:18
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:17
|Netflix Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:16
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:12
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:12
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:11
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:10
|KRONES Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:09
|Ottobock Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|E.ON Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:50
|AMAG neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|09:02
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:10
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:08
|Lufthansa Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:07
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:43
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:42
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06:39
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:32
|adidas Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Michelin Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.26
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|adidas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.26
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.26
|Salesforce Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Salesforce Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.26
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|National Grid Sell
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.10.26
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.26
|Santander Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.26
|Ryanair Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.