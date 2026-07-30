NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
30.07.2026 12:30:00
1 Nvidia-Backed AI Stock Insiders Are Quietly Loading Up On
For years, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was a stock investors had left for dead, a fading maker of telecom equipment best remembered for phones it stopped making long ago. It's also remembered for its brief stint as a meme stock. But something has changed. Nokia has become an artificial intelligence (AI) play with a powerful backer in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and its own executives have been buying shares hand over fist. When the people who know a company best put their money in, it is worth paying attention.Image source: Getty Images.In October 2025, Nvidia invested $1 billion in Nokia, taking a stake of roughly 3% and forging a partnership to build what the two call "the AI platform for 6G." The idea, known as AI-RAN, is to incorporate Nvidia's chips and AI directly into the radio networks that carry mobile traffic, making those networks smarter and far more efficient. This is Nvidia's push to extend AI beyond the data center and into the world's telecom networks, and Nokia is its chosen partner. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
30.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Advantest-Aktie zündet an der Börse: KI-Nachfrage sorgt für Gewinnsprung beim NVIDIA-Zulieferer (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26