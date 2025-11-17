NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.11.2025 01:10:00
16 Words From Amazon's Andy Jassy That Represent Spectacular News for Nvidia Investors Ahead of Nov. 19
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has delivered fantastic news to investors quarter after quarter, and this is thanks to a wise move the company made more than a decade ago. The tech giant shifted its focus to the field of artificial intelligence (AI), with the goal of designing its chips to suit that technology perfectly.The company has won that bet, as we can see through its revenue, climbing in the double- and triple-digits in recent years and reaching a record of $130 billion in the latest fiscal full year. Profit has also advanced, and Nvidia aims to keep this high, with goals for gross margin to continue to surpass 70%.All this sounds great, but some investors have expressed worries about an element that could weigh on Nvidia. And this is competition from its very own customers. For example, players such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet have developed their own chips, meaning their cloud businesses don't have to turn to Nvidia or other outside providers exclusively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
