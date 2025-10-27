Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
27.10.2025 14:30:00
2 Charts That Show Why Tesla Is Still in Trouble
Coming into Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report, the leading producer of electric vehicles (EVs) reported a record number of deliveries. With the help of the pull-forward effect from the expiring EV tax credit, unit sales rose in Q3 to 497,099, up 7% from the quarter a year ago and increased 29% from Q3.However, investors had to wait until Wednesday to get a full snapshot of Tesla's financial performance, and they were generally underwhelmed. The stock edged down in after-hours trading, but considering its monster gains over the last year, the modest sell-off of just 3.1% isn't a bad outcome for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!