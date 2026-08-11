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11.08.2026 19:00:00
2 Stocks I Think Are Hands-Down Better Picks Than SpaceX Right Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been perhaps the most talked-about stock on Wall Street since it completed the largest IPO ever in mid-June. Opinions on the company's prospects are divided. Some see an innovative company that has already disrupted the space travel industry and will continue to do so, and perhaps deliver life-changing returns in the process.Others see an overvalued stock that could eventually succumb to an avalanche of headwinds. Still others, like myself, split the difference: SpaceX's future looks very promising, and it could post strong returns over the long run for those who purchase its shares at the right price, and its current price isn't it. Many companies could outperform the space company over the next five years. Here are two examples: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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