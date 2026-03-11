2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple by 2028

Apple Aktie

After a recent rally, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is back in the driver's seat as the second-largest company in the world, well behind Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, I don't think it will stay there for long. In fact, I think by 2028 Apple will be permanently replaced by two stocks it has battled with for a long time: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Both of these companies have much stronger tailwinds blowing in their favor than Apple, and over the next few years, I expect these two to surpass Apple and never look back.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
