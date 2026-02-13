Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
13.02.2026 17:45:00
3 Amazon-Heavy ETFs to Buy on the Dip
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are mired in a slump, which was exacerbated when the company told investors last week that it plans $200 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) investments this year. That revelation stoked a significant intraday plunge in the stock on Feb. 6; and for the month ended Feb. 10, Amazon shares are off 16.5%. That's not far off the 20% decline that defines a bear market. Compounding those woes are concerns about how the company will pay for that AI spending, including talk that those expenditures could push it into cash-flow-negative territory. Making matters still worse is Amazon's longer-range performance. For the five years ended Feb. 10, the stock is up just 25.3%. That's not a loss, but it feels like one when measured against the much bigger returns of the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
12.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Amazon-Aktie tiefer: JPMorgan prognostiziert großes Kurspotenzial (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Trump plans to spare Amazon, Google and Microsoft from next wave of chip tariffs (Financial Times)
|
09.02.26
|STMicro-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliarden-Auftrag von Amazon (dpa-AFX)