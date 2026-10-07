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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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07.10.2026 15:45:00

3 Tech Stocks to Buy in October, Starting With Microsoft

If you're looking for technology stocks to add to your October watch list, there are plenty of names to consider. But Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stand out as three of the sector's most interesting names, each benefiting from trends that could drive massive growth for years to come.

Image source: Getty Images.

Microsoft is entering October with something investors want to see: evidence that AI is spreading across its massive software ecosystem. Microsoft Cloud continued to grow strongly in its latest quarter, with Azure and its first-party AI applications driving demand. As a result, commercial remaining performance obligations (RPO) also expanded sharply, pointing to a stronger outlook for the company's cloud revenue.

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Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 28 460,00 1,21% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 474,60 0,27% Microsoft Corp.

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