Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
07.10.2026 15:45:00
3 Tech Stocks to Buy in October, Starting With Microsoft
If you're looking for technology stocks to add to your October watch list, there are plenty of names to consider. But Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stand out as three of the sector's most interesting names, each benefiting from trends that could drive massive growth for years to come.
Microsoft is entering October with something investors want to see: evidence that AI is spreading across its massive software ecosystem. Microsoft Cloud continued to grow strongly in its latest quarter, with Azure and its first-party AI applications driving demand. As a result, commercial remaining performance obligations (RPO) also expanded sharply, pointing to a stronger outlook for the company's cloud revenue.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
06.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08:27
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:27
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:27
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|28 460,00
|1,21%
|Microsoft Corp.
|474,60
|0,27%