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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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04.10.2026 17:38:44

Accenture vs. Microsoft: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Deciding between Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) requires choosing between a dominant professional services provider and a global leader in software platforms as both companies race toward an AI-driven future.

Accenture thrives as the primary partner for digital transformation projects, while Microsoft provides the underlying cloud infrastructure and productivity tools that businesses use daily. Though they operate in different niches, both are considered foundational investments for those looking to capitalize on the ongoing expansion of the enterprise technology landscape.

As a prominent name among tech stocks, Accenture provides essential professional services, helping enterprises and governments navigate complex shifts in technology and strategy. With approximately 814,000 employees globally, it serves roughly 9,000 clients, including a vast majority of the Fortune Global 500. The firm leverages deep ecosystem partnerships with the largest cloud providers to integrate specialized solutions for its five major industry groups, which include financial services and health and public service.

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