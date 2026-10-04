Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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04.10.2026 17:38:44
Accenture vs. Microsoft: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) requires choosing between a dominant professional services provider and a global leader in software platforms as both companies race toward an AI-driven future.
Accenture thrives as the primary partner for digital transformation projects, while Microsoft provides the underlying cloud infrastructure and productivity tools that businesses use daily. Though they operate in different niches, both are considered foundational investments for those looking to capitalize on the ongoing expansion of the enterprise technology landscape.
As a prominent name among tech stocks, Accenture provides essential professional services, helping enterprises and governments navigate complex shifts in technology and strategy. With approximately 814,000 employees globally, it serves roughly 9,000 clients, including a vast majority of the Fortune Global 500. The firm leverages deep ecosystem partnerships with the largest cloud providers to integrate specialized solutions for its five major industry groups, which include financial services and health and public service.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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01.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Microsoft-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|459,65
|0,79%
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