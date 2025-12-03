NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
03.12.2025 10:06:00
Alphabet Just Delivered Bad News for Nvidia Stock Investors
This day was inevitable. Hyperscalers like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon, and Microsoft have spent billions of dollars designing their own data center chips for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, but until now, their hardware didn't hold a candle to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) industry-leading graphics processing units (GPUs).On Nov. 18, Alphabet launched its new Gemini 3 AI model. It was quickly recognized as one of the best in the industry, delivering greater performance than the latest models from leading start-ups OpenAI and Anthropic. But here's the real story: Gemini 3 was trained exclusively on Alphabet's specially designed tensor processing units (TPUs) for the data center, so this could mark the beginning of the end of Nvidia's dominance in the market for AI chips.In fact, Meta Platforms is now reportedly in talks to buy TPUs directly from Alphabet, and Anthropic recently announced plans to expand its adoption of these chips through Google Cloud. What should Nvidia investors do?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)