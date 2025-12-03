XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

03.12.2025 10:06:00

Alphabet Just Delivered Bad News for Nvidia Stock Investors

This day was inevitable. Hyperscalers like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon, and Microsoft have spent billions of dollars designing their own data center chips for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, but until now, their hardware didn't hold a candle to Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) industry-leading graphics processing units (GPUs).On Nov. 18, Alphabet launched its new Gemini 3 AI model. It was quickly recognized as one of the best in the industry, delivering greater performance than the latest models from leading start-ups OpenAI and Anthropic. But here's the real story: Gemini 3 was trained exclusively on Alphabet's specially designed tensor processing units (TPUs) for the data center, so this could mark the beginning of the end of Nvidia's dominance in the market for AI chips.In fact, Meta Platforms is now reportedly in talks to buy TPUs directly from Alphabet, and Anthropic recently announced plans to expand its adoption of these chips through Google Cloud. What should Nvidia investors do?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
