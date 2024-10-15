|
15.10.2024 19:17:11
Amazon Ads Launches AI Creative Studio And Audio Generator For Advertisers
(RTTNews) - Amazon Ads (AMZN) Tuesday introduced AI creative studio and Audio generator, two new generative AI tools designed to lower creative barriers and expand opportunities for advertisers to scale their reach.
These AI-powered tools enable brands of all sizes to create engaging content across media types and eliminate boundaries across ad formats.
With Audio generator, Amazon Ads expands its suite of AI-powered creative tools - including Image generator and Video generator - empowering brands to connect with customers across the shopping journey.
These tools make it simple to build and activate new campaign creatives, helping brands experiment more freely and optimize based on performance - with little more than the information on their Amazon product page.
To further enhance a seamless ad building experience, Amazon Ads is releasing AI creative studio - which helps advertisers explore and create unique ads all in one place. AI Creative Studio brings Amazon Ads AI-powered creative generators into a single application, where brands can conceptualize, create, and refresh content regardless of format.
"We're excited to introduce these new AI-powered creative tools, which have the potential to transform how brands connect with Amazon customers," said Jay Richman, Vice President of Creative Experiences for Amazon Ads.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
16.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|AWS: Amazon will Strom aus Mini-Atomkraftwerken für Rechenzentren nutzen (Handelsblatt)
|
16.10.24
|Amazon buys stake in nuclear energy developer in push to power data centres (Financial Times)
|
15.10.24
|Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Was die Zahlenvorlage und Abmahnung bedeuten (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Buchhändler Thalia legt zu - Online-Anteil bei einem Drittel (dpa-AFX)