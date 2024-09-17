|
17.09.2024 07:22:52
Amazon Announces Return Of Prime Big Deal Days On October 8-9
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that Prime Big Deal Days will return on October 8-9. Beginning October 8, Prime members can enjoy exclusive early access to seasonal shopping, featuring up to 40% off on winter fashion essentials like sweaters and puffers from Amazon Essentials. The event will also include deals on Halloween costumes and accessories for the whole family starting at just $5, as well as exciting discounts on electronics from top brands such as Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm.
Additionally, the company noted that Prime Big Deal Days is an excellent opportunity to stock up on everyday necessities, including batteries, home storage solutions, and pet care products from Amazon Basics, which offer high quality at great prices. Throughout the event, new deals will be available as frequently as every 5 minutes, allowing members to shop early and often for the best finds.
Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero mesh wifi systems, 40" Fire TV 2-Series, and Luna gaming controllers, and get our lowest price ever for the Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera system.
According to the company, Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on October 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October.
Amazon noted that U.S. Prime members can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is currently available in more than 120 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can use Amazon Day to select a designated day of the week to conveniently receive their packages - which is a great way to combine multiple orders into fewer deliveries.
|03.09.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.24
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.08.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.08.24
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
