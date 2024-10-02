Amazon Announces Rewards For Business Prime Members, Discount On Essentials Membership

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Amazon's (AMZN) online business buying store Amazon Business announced Business Prime Rewards and a discount on Business Prime Essentials membership.

Under the rewards program, the company will provide an option to Business Prime members to earn up to $1,000 annually from their Amazon Business purchases and then redeem those rewards on future purchases during checkout.

Initially, the program was only available to Business Prime Duo or Business Prime Essentials members in the U.S.

Additionally, the tech giant will be offering a discount of 95 percent on the annual Essentials membership fee to new customers. Existing Business Prime Duo members can also take advantage of this discount and upgrade their membership for the same price.

Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $185.24, up 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.