30.04.2024 22:10:24
Amazon.com Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $10.43 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $3.17 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $143.31 billion from $127.36 billion last year.
Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $10.43 Bln. vs. $3.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $143.31 Bln vs. $127.36 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $144.0 - $149.0 Bln
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
