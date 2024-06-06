Amazon Labor Union Formally Affiliates With Teamsters Union

(RTTNews) - The Amazon Labor Union has formally affiliated with the 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Amazon Labor Union members will vote to ratify the affiliation in the coming weeks, Teamsters said in a statement on Wednesday.

The newly chartered ALU-International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 1 will represent about 8,000 Amazon warehouse workers at JFK8 and have jurisdiction across New York's five boroughs.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.