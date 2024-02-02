02.02.2024 19:27:04

Amazon Launches AI Shopping Assistant Named Rufus

(RTTNews) - E-commerce giant, Amazon (AMZN) launched an AI-powered shopping assistant dubbed Rufus to enhance the customer experience.

On Thursday, CEO Andy Jassy introduced Rufus during an investor meeting by saying that, it is "trained on our very expansive product catalog, as well as our community Q&A, and customer reviews, and the broader web."

He further explained that the shoppers could search and shop for products by typing or speaking the question into the Amazon app's search bar, which would lead to a chat window at the bottom of their screen.

"Rufus meaningfully improves how easy it is for customers to find and discover the best products to meet their needs," the tech giant stated.

Currently, the AI assistant will be available for a subset of users in the U.S. to check the functionality of the feature. If it functions smoothly, Rufus will be available soon for all the users across the nation.

Jassy further affirmed to the investors that the company plans to incorporate AI into its businesses.

In a bid to join the AI race, Amazon had already tested several AI tools to answer the customers' queries and summarize product reviews.

Earlier, Amazon had launched Q, a chatbot for businesses, and Bedrock, a generative AI service for its cloud customers.

