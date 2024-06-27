|
27.06.2024 15:35:28
Amazon Plans To Launch Discount Web Store: Reports
(RTTNews) - Amazon plans to launch a discount web store for selling low-cost apparel and other products directly shipped from warehouses in China, reports said citing a slide presentation in an invite-only meeting with Chinese merchants.
The move is said to help the e-commerce giant meet growing competition from discount online platforms Temua, a unit of PDD Holdings Inc., as well as online fashion retailer Shein.
The news comes as Amazon crossed the $2 trillion mark in market value for the first time on Wednesday.
In the meeting for third-party Chinese sellers, Amazon revealed its plan to introduce a new channel on its platform to sell fashion wear, household goods and other products that sell for less than $20 an item from China. They can weigh less than a pound, excluding edibles or liquids.
The Chinese sellers, who will be part of the new programme, would ship their products to an Amazon-run warehouse in China. The products then will be shipped onwards to its warehouses in the US.
As per the plan, the new direct-from-China discount store will appear in its own section of Amazon's website, which are now open only to invited sellers. The company will deliver ultra-low-cost goods directly from China in nine to 11 days.
Earlier this year, the company had begun to cut fees it charges merchants to sell low-priced clothing.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Amazon set to take on Temu and Shein with new discount section (Financial Times)
|
27.06.24
|IMDA and Amazon Announce Strategic Collaboration to promote digital inclusion and safe online shopping under Digital for Life movement (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Onlinehandel: Amazon will Temu mit eigener Billig-Sparte Konkurrenz machen (Handelsblatt)
|
26.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|185,64
|0,31%