Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 15:35:28

Amazon Plans To Launch Discount Web Store: Reports

(RTTNews) - Amazon plans to launch a discount web store for selling low-cost apparel and other products directly shipped from warehouses in China, reports said citing a slide presentation in an invite-only meeting with Chinese merchants.

The move is said to help the e-commerce giant meet growing competition from discount online platforms Temua, a unit of PDD Holdings Inc., as well as online fashion retailer Shein.

The news comes as Amazon crossed the $2 trillion mark in market value for the first time on Wednesday.

In the meeting for third-party Chinese sellers, Amazon revealed its plan to introduce a new channel on its platform to sell fashion wear, household goods and other products that sell for less than $20 an item from China. They can weigh less than a pound, excluding edibles or liquids.

The Chinese sellers, who will be part of the new programme, would ship their products to an Amazon-run warehouse in China. The products then will be shipped onwards to its warehouses in the US.

As per the plan, the new direct-from-China discount store will appear in its own section of Amazon's website, which are now open only to invited sellers. The company will deliver ultra-low-cost goods directly from China in nine to 11 days.

Earlier this year, the company had begun to cut fees it charges merchants to sell low-priced clothing.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

25.06.24 Amazon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.06.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
05.06.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 185,64 0,31% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen