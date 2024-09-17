|
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Returns to Singapore on 8 October to 13 October with Six Days of Incredible Savings for Prime Members
|
The Prime member exclusive event will deliver big deals from top brands, across categories like books, toys, babies and home & kitchen, including brands like Mattel, Sennheiser, L'Oréal and ErgobabyCustomers shopping for groceries can now enjoy a wider selection of products and new shopping features from Amazon Fresh & Fast, including recurring weekly delivery slots and the option to automatically fill a weekly basket with favourite products. Prime members will receive exclusive access to early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on select grocery products from Amazon Fresh
SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 17 September 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will return to Singapore from 8 to 13 October, offering Prime members six days of incredible savings across thousands of deals at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays Kicking off at midnight, Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to savings on thousands of quality products, from top local, international brands and small businesses across categories like books, toys, babies and home & kitchen, including brands like Mattel, Sennheiser, L'Oréal and Ergobaby. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Sneak peek of deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:
Prime members can expect great savings and discounts from a wide range of quality products from top local, international brands and small businesses. Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, from 8 October through 13 October, while stocks last*.
Take advantage of early deals:
From 24 September to 7 October, Amazon Fresh is running a dedicated grocery deal leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, including:
Shopping for groceries from Amazon.sg just got even better:
On top of the early deals leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Fresh has expanded its range of everyday essentials, adding thousands of new products to its selection, including hundreds of popular local and international brands. Offering healthy and convenient options, customers will enjoy prepared salads from Salad Meal, 0% alcoholic beverages from Peroni, coffee capsules and ready-to-drink options from Starbucks, as well as more sizing options for diapers from Mamypoko. Along with a new updated design, all Amazon.sg customers shopping from Amazon Fresh can now schedule their deliveries up to six days ahead for those who want to plan ahead. They can also look forward to:
In addition, Prime members can enjoy exceptional value when shopping from Amazon Fresh, including free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh. Plus, until 31st December 2024, new Prime members can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh*.
"Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is an exciting opportunity for our Prime members to access incredible savings across a wide range of top local and global brands," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "We're committed to delivering great value to Prime members by providing them with exclusive deals, free and fast delivery on eligible items, and an unparalleled shopping experience. This includes the new updates to the Amazon Fresh online experience, where we're not only expanding our product selection for all customers, but also offering the widest delivery windows in Singapore, with innovative features like Grocery Day and free delivery on orders S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh for Prime members."
All Amazon customers in Singapore can shop for groceries from Amazon Fresh, as well as Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, with access to thousands of products across categories such as meat, fruits, vegetables, dairy, personal care, and household products, and receive their order on the same day, within 1-hour and 2-hour delivery windows.
More ways to shop this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:
Get Ready for the Big Days:
Learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.
*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.
Access Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on 8 October in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S. and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October.
Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.
