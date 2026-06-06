Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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06.06.2026 03:51:00
Amazon Prime Day Returns June 23. Here's Why It Matters More Than Usual This Year.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has locked in June 23 through 26 for Prime Day -- the four-day deals event that has become its signature moment on the retail calendar. The dates land earlier than usual; the sale ran in July last year. And the shopping event arrives at a moment when the timing feels especially loaded. Prices across the economy have been climbing again, with inflation running at 3.8% in April, the fastest pace in nearly three years, as an energy shock pushed up the cost of gas and groceries.For investors, though, Prime Day is worth following for a slightly different reason. It offers an early, real-time read on whether the consumer is still spending -- and a window into how a company that now doubles as the second-largest grocer in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing cloud businesses in tech is steering through a jumpy economy.This year's calendar shift is notable on its own. Prime Day moved up to June and stretched to four days, double the two-day format Amazon ran for most of the event's history. More days of deals, earlier in the summer, give the company a longer runway to pull spending forward -- useful when shoppers are hesitating.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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