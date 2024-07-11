Amazon Prime Day To Offer Millions Of Deals Starting July 16

(RTTNews) - Amazon announced millions of deals with deep discounts for Prime members during the upcoming Prime Day event on July 16 and 17.

Prime members will have exclusive access to shop more than 5 million deals from top brands worldwide during Amazon's 10th Prime Day Event this year.

Starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, for 48 hours, members can shop some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands and across summer favorites. New deals will be dropping as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event.

Deals will be available across more than 35 categories including electronics, beauty, and apparel, and deals from top brands. Customers can save up to 50 percent off on select Sony speakers, 30 percent off on select Coach handbags and shoes, and 20 percent off on Supergoop! sunscreen.

Prime members can also stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products.

Summer favorites are available with up to 50 percent off on select styles from Hey Dude and Keds, up to 40 percent off on select outdoor sporting equipment from Wilson and Joola Pickleball, and up to 30 percent off on select products from Stanley, Oakley, and Sun Bum skincare.

Further, school and college deals are available with up to 50 percent off Keurig coffee brewers and Sharpie, Elmer's, and Paper Mate essentials, and up to 30 percent off on select New Balance shoes and apparel.

The company also noted that members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals this year than any other Prime Day event. The offers include up to 40 percent off on select grooming products from The Beard Club, up to 30 percent off on select haircare from PATTERN Beauty and hand sanitizer from Touchland, and up to 20 percent off on select products from Play Pits, OSEA, and Moon Juice.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said, "Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music."