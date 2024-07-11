|
11.07.2024 07:24:47
Amazon Prime Day To Offer Millions Of Deals Starting July 16
(RTTNews) - Amazon announced millions of deals with deep discounts for Prime members during the upcoming Prime Day event on July 16 and 17.
Prime members will have exclusive access to shop more than 5 million deals from top brands worldwide during Amazon's 10th Prime Day Event this year.
Starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, for 48 hours, members can shop some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year so far on select products from top brands and across summer favorites. New deals will be dropping as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event.
Deals will be available across more than 35 categories including electronics, beauty, and apparel, and deals from top brands. Customers can save up to 50 percent off on select Sony speakers, 30 percent off on select Coach handbags and shoes, and 20 percent off on Supergoop! sunscreen.
Prime members can also stock up with savings on everyday essentials like batteries, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and personal care products.
Summer favorites are available with up to 50 percent off on select styles from Hey Dude and Keds, up to 40 percent off on select outdoor sporting equipment from Wilson and Joola Pickleball, and up to 30 percent off on select products from Stanley, Oakley, and Sun Bum skincare.
Further, school and college deals are available with up to 50 percent off Keurig coffee brewers and Sharpie, Elmer's, and Paper Mate essentials, and up to 30 percent off on select New Balance shoes and apparel.
The company also noted that members in the U.S. can shop more small business deals this year than any other Prime Day event. The offers include up to 40 percent off on select grooming products from The Beard Club, up to 30 percent off on select haircare from PATTERN Beauty and hand sanitizer from Touchland, and up to 20 percent off on select products from Play Pits, OSEA, and Moon Juice.
Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said, "Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
11.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Prime Day Returns with Amazing Deals for Amazon Singapore Prime Members from 16 to 21 July (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Amazon-Aktie schwächelt: Amazon lässt in Deutschland 1.000 neue Stellen entstehen (dpa-AFX)
|
08.07.24
|DAX auf der Startrampe: Aufwärtsimpuls möglich - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|179,40
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.