10.10.2024 15:31:40
Amazon Says Customers Saved More Than $1 Bln During Prime Big Deal Days
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that the "Prime Big Deal Days" was its biggest October shopping event ever, with more Prime members shopping compared to last year to take advantage of early holiday deals.
This marks the kickoff to the holiday season with higher sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous October shopping event.
Globally, Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals, including on seasonal merchandise and gifts.
Prime members saved on everything from electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel, including discounts on products from Dyson, Mattel, Levi's, and Apple. Independent sellers also saw record sales during the event compared to Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
In the three weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, a record number of customers worldwide signed up for Prime compared to last year's event.
