03.10.2024 07:30:01
Amazon Singapore Reveals Six Days of Exciting Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024
Amazon.sg Prime members can enjoy incredible savings on popular brands, including SMEG, Sennheiser, Mattel and Spectra, from 8 to 13 OctoberSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon Singapore is gearing up for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running from 8 to 13 October, by unveiling thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members from top local and international brands, and small businesses. This six-day sale event will feature discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as books, toys, babies, and home & kitchen. Available at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays, Prime members can enjoy incredible savings on popular brands, including SMEG, Sennheiser, Mattel and Spectra. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Exciting Deals Await During This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Prime members can look forward to incredible savings across Amazon.sg including selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast, and the International Store during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. What's more, customers can now shop from the newly launched Dyson storefront and enjoy exciting discounts this period. Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, from 8 October through 13 October, while stocks last*.
Baby and Toys
Beauty, Health & Personal Care
Home & Kitchen
PC & Electronics
Books
Shop Deals from local brands and other Small-and-Medium-Sized Businesses
Amazon Fresh
Additional Perks this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Prepare for the Big Day
Learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.
*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.
**Amazon Singapore is the exclusive authorised distributor of the following items in Singapore: (i) Monster High Rave'N Dance Wednesday Doll; (ii) Monster High Wednesday Adams doll; and (iii) Monster High Wednesday Enid Sinclair Doll.
Hashtag: #Amazon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Access Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on 8 October in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S. and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October.
Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, or S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.
News Source: Amazon Singapore
