Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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26.04.2026 15:26:00
Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have come roaring back recently. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is up about 14% year to date as of this writing, including a surge of nearly 25% over the last 30 days alone.That move matters because Amazon reports its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 29, after market close. With the stock now trading near its 52-week high, investors will be watching closely to see whether the company's growth story is strong enough to justify the recent rally.The business is clearly performing well. But has the stock already priced in Amazon's strong business momentum?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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