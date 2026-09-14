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15.09.2026 00:05:04

Amazon Suspends 21 Air Operations After Cargo Plane Crash In Miami

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has suspended its operations with cargo carrier 21 Air after an Amazon-branded Boeing 767-300 crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on September 6, killing five people on the ground and injuring five others.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the decision followed a review of circumstances surrounding the crash as the company continues to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation. Amazon said other carriers, including Sun Country Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Air Transport International, ABX Air, ASL Airlines and Cargojet, will handle shipments previously assigned to 21 Air.

The NTSB said cockpit voice recorder data showed one pilot repeatedly warned that the aircraft was traveling too fast during landing, while the other did not consistently respond. The plane touched down and about 15 seconds later a pilot called for a go-around. Investigators said the aircraft's thrust increased during the attempted maneuver, but its speed brakes and thrust reversers were not deployed. 21 Air said it remains focused on those affected and is cooperating with investigators, adding that it remains confident in its safety policies, procedures and training.

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