03.04.2024 21:33:15

Amazon To Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In AWS Division

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), has announced its plans to downsize its workforce.

The layoffs specifically target the division's physical stores technology and sales and marketing departments.

In a statement, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesperson stated, "We've identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline in order to continue focusing our efforts on the key strategic areas that we believe will deliver maximum impact."

The company said they are committed to supporting affected employees in transitioning to new roles, both within and outside of Amazon.

The reduction in staff comes amidst a broader strategic shift within AWS, as the company adjusts its focus in response to market dynamics.

The AWS unit has experienced a slowdown in sales growth recently, attributed in part to companies scaling back their cloud spending amid rising interest rates.

The layoffs within AWS' store technology division coincide with Amazon's decision to discontinue cashierless checkout systems in its U.S. Fresh stores. The affected teams oversee various technologies, including the cashierless tech "Just Walk Out," Dash smart carts, and Amazon One palm-based payment system.

This move follows a series of layoffs initiated by Amazon in late 2022, amounting to over 27,000 job cuts across various departments. This year alone, layoffs have affected employees in Twitch, Audible, Buy with Prime, Prime Video, and MGM Studios units.

Affected U.S. employees will receive pay and benefits for at least 60 days, along with eligibility for severance packages.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

12:00 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.04.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.03.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.03.24 Amazon Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 167,08 -0,64% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Abchläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen