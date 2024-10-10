Amazon To Expand Same-Day Prescription Deliveries To 20 More US Cities

(RTTNews) - Amazon revealed its plan to expand same-day delivery of medications to nearly half the US in 2025 by opening new pharmacies.

Amazon Pharmacy, a digital-first pharmacy, will offer fast, free delivery of prescription medications in 20 more U.S. cities next year, more than doubling the number of cities, where customers can get Same-Day Delivery of their medications.

The fast, free delivery of medications will now be offered in Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Diego, and other metropolitan areas. Other cities will be announced in the coming months.

At present, Amazon Pharmacy customers receive their medications in two days or less on average. By the end of 2025, around 45 percent of U.S. customers are expected to be eligible for Same-Day of their prescription medications.

The company noted that the new pharmacies will be embedded in Amazon Same-Day Delivery sites, to offer faster delivery of medication directly to a customer's door.

Amazon noted that as per a recent study, nearly half of U.S. counties have communities over 10 miles from the nearest pharmacy, limiting their access to medications and pharmacist care.

Amazon Pharmacy, since launching in 2020, offers rapid delivery of medications and 24/7 access to a pharmacist, to ensure that customers can get care within hours, bridging healthcare accessibility divides.

Amazon's RxPass, a $5-a-month subscription program, offers access to 60 common medications, and the Prime prescription savings benefit provides up to 80 percent off generic medications and 40 percent off brand-name medications.

The company said its new, smaller pharmacies complement Amazon Pharmacy's existing, highly automated pharmacy fulfillment sites that feature robotic arms and other automation.