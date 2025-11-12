Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
12.11.2025 14:49:26
Amazon Unveils New AI-powered Solutions
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced a number of AI-powered solutions including the Amazon Business Assistant to help organizations discover savings, and automate routine tasks. U.S. Amazon Business users can access the Amazon Business Assistant at no extra cost.
Amazon said, in the coming weeks, U.S. Business Prime members will have access to Savings Insights, an Amazon Business Analytics feature that reduces time spent uncovering buying trends and discovering savings. U.S. Business Prime Enterprise plan administrators can automatically detect and manage unusual purchasing patterns with Spend Anomaly Monitoring.
Also, Amazon Business and Amazon Web Services, in collaboration with Deloitte, announced two solutions to optimize industrial business buying and sourcing operations. Built on Deloitte's IntelligentOps platform and enabled by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI, the solutions are designed to help users shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive decision making.
