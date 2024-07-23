|
23.07.2024 20:54:22
Amazon Updates Prime Video Interface
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has revamped its Prime Video interface to bring "clarity and simplicity back to streaming."
The latest update offers a new navigation bar with built-in destinations like 'Home', 'Movies', 'TV Shows', 'Sports', and 'Live TV', as well as active add-on subscriptions, allowing users to navigate easily across the site.
Below the navigation bar, the users would also find a hero rotator to highlight content available with each bar section.
Interestingly, Amazon has incorporated Generative AI in Prime Video to help users in finding relevant content.
"Plus, Prime Video is utilizing Large Language Models to simplify the synopses for TV Shows and Movies, so you can quickly glance at a title description, rather than having to scroll to decide if it is something you'd want to watch", the tech giant stated.
The recent change uses Amazon's Bedrock AI model to generate personalized recommendations for users.
Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video, said, "With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login."
The users will be able to experience the improved interface in the coming weeks.
