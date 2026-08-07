Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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07.08.2026 22:45:01
Amazon vs. Celsius: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors looking for growth in 2026 often find themselves choosing between established tech giants and high-octane consumer brands. Both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) offer unique paths to long-term portfolio expansion.Amazon dominates the global cloud and e-commerce markets, leveraging its massive scale to drive profitability. Celsius is disrupting the energy drink market with functional, health-conscious beverages and a powerful distribution network. This comparison evaluates their financial health and market positioning to help you decide which stock is the better buy today.Amazon serves a massive global audience, including individual shoppers, third-party sellers, and enterprise developers, through its cloud computing arm. The company dominates the e-commerce landscape while simultaneously providing critical infrastructure for the modern internet via AWS and various artificial intelligence services. While it currently faces a certified class-action antitrust lawsuit regarding its marketplace practices, no material partner or customer exits have occurred during this regulatory process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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