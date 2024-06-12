Amazon Web Services To Launch An AWS Infrastructure Region In Taiwan By Early 2025

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of tech tech giant Amazon (AMZN), is launching an infrastructure region in Taiwan by early 2025.

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Taipei) Region will give developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as education, entertainment, financial services, and nonprofit organizations, greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Taiwan, the company said in a statement.

An AWS region is a physical location where data centers are clustered. The new AWS Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, adding to AWS's existing 105 Availability Zones across 33 geographic regions globall

As part of its long-term commitment, AWS is planning to invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years.

"AWS is committed to helping customers of all sizes and across all industries accelerate their digital transformation with the highest levels of security and resilience available," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS. "The new AWS Region in Taiwan will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and transform the way businesses and institutions serve their customers. We look forward to helping customers and AWS Partners in Taiwan deliver cloud-enabled applications to accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation with lower latency from data centers located in Taiwan."

"We appreciate AWS for offering a diverse array of innovative cloud services to both local and international enterprises. Taiwan boasts a well-established industrial cluster, particularly excelling in sectors such as semiconductors and information and communications technology," said Mr. Jung-tai Cho, Premier of Executive Yuan. "We anticipate that the new AWS Region in Taiwan will foster a mutually beneficial, prosperous, and sustainable relationship. This investment is poised to catalyze the growth of related industry chains, generate high-quality employment opportunities, and advance sustainable development initiatives."