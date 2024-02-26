|
26.02.2024 17:53:52
Amazon Web Services To Launch Infrastructure Region In Mexico By Early 2025
(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), announced plans to launch an AWS infrastructure Region in Mexico by early 2025.
The new AWS Mexico (Central) Region will give developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Mexico, ensuring that customers who want to store their content in Mexico can do so.
As part of its long-term commitment to Latin America, AWS is planning to invest more than $5 billion or around MXN $85 billion in Mexico over 15 years.
"Cloud services are an essential part of everyday life, helping us to digitally and economically transform Mexico," said Raquel Buenrostro, Mexican secretary of economy. "We welcome AWS's investment and expansion in Mexico because it is a sign of trust and demonstrates conditions are right to support the nearshoring trend across many sectors of our economy. We also welcome AWS's investment in training students, micro, small and medium-sized companies, and digital entrepreneurs in Mexico at scale."
