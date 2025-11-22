Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
22.11.2025 22:00:00
AMD vs. Intel: Which Chipmaker Is Poised for Explosive Data Center Growth?
Perhaps the most important piece of technology powering generative AI development is an advanced chipset known as the graphics processing unit (GPU).While Nvidia pioneered these chips, two of the company's cohorts in the semiconductor space -- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- are seeking to make inroads as investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerate.Let's break down the current picture between AMD and Intel, and assess which chipmaker is better positioned for the proliferation of the AI infrastructure era.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
