Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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20.11.2026 15:20:02
Anthropic IPO: Here's What Its Spending Commitments Mean to Microsoft, SpaceX, Amazon, and Alphabet
It's no secret that the AI market has many interlinked relationships among companies that are both competitors and customers, and Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) initial public offering certainly highlights this. The company's $900.9 billion spending commitments include massive infrastructure service agreements with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Here's what those commitments mean to each company.
The company is spending staggering amounts on compute and infrastructure, but the good news for potential investors is it's spreading its purchases across various providers and time frames. About $451 billion of that $900.9 billion is expected to be spent by the end of 2030, with the rest spread between 2031 and 2045.
The table below shows a breakdown of its major service deals, their time frames, and a rough estimate of each company's revenue share over the deal period. Two points stick out from this data.
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Analysen zu Amazon
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|239,85
|-3,07%
|Amazon
|224,10
|-4,52%
|Anthropic
|80,39
|-8,50%
|Microsoft Corp.
|440,25
|-3,26%
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