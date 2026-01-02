Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
02.01.2026 21:05:00
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Doubled Down on This Iconic Value Stock in His Personal Portfolio With a Fresh $3 Million Investment
Tim Cook has consistently demonstrated that he knows how to make smart financial decisions with tremendous upside and limited downside. That was exemplified all the way back in 1998, when he decided to leave a comfortable position at the world's largest PC manufacturer, Compaq, and take a job at a struggling competitor, Apple Computer. He has continued to make smart decisions at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and he has been instrumental in growing the company to become one of the most valuable in the world.Suffice to say, Cook knows a good turnaround opportunity when he sees one. And that's why he invested $3 million of his personal portfolio in another company with which he has deep ties, doubling his stake in the business. While recent struggles have caused the stock to plummet, the company possesses several key characteristics that Cook may identify with and should support a successful turnaround.Here's why Cook just doubled down on Nike (NYSE: NKE).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
