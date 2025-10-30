Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
30.10.2025 21:35:23
Apple Inc. Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $27.466 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $14.736 billion, or $0.97 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $102.466 billion from $94.930 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $27.466 Bln. vs. $14.736 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $102.466 Bln vs. $94.930 Bln last year.
