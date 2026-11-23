Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been at the top of the tech world for years, both making for great long-term investments. Now artificial intelligence is disrupting some of the old guard, prompting investors to wonder whether these tech titans have what it takes in a new era.

While I believe Apple and Microsoft will both benefit from AI in different ways, I think Microsoft is the best place to put $2,000 right now. Here's what's going well for the companies, and why Microsoft stock gets the win in this matchup.

Image source: Getty Images.

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