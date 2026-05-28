BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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28.05.2026 20:32:02
BBVA Accelerates Its Artificial Intelligence Strategy With A Global Area: AI Transformation
The AI Transformation area, which sits at the top level of the organization and will be led by Antonio Bravo combines the current Data area with critical technological capabilities to industrialize the creation, deployment and management of artificial intelligence (AI) agents across the organization. This evolution will accelerate the bank’s transformation and enable smarter, more proactive and highly personalized financial services for its customers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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