NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.06.2026 12:10:00

Better AI Growth Buy Right Now: Nvidia vs Micron

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) each have seen revenue soar amid this artificial intelligence (AI) boom. This is because these companies offer something that is crucial for the development and performance of this hot technology: compute power, and memory and storage.Nvidia is the compute expert, designing the fastest graphics processing units (GPUs) around, while Micron offers the memory and storage necessary for AI tasks. Investors have recognized these companies' strengths and have rushed to get in on the stocks. As a result, Nvidia and Micron each have climbed more than 1,000% over the past five years. Both of these companies are likely to win as this AI story continues to unfold. But if you could only invest in one today, which is the better AI growth buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten