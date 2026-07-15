Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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15.07.2026 22:20:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Amazon vs. Alphabet

Two of the big four artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These two are major players, yet they are deploying different strategies in the AI race.Which one of these two is the better buy? Let's take a look, as they appear to be two entirely different companies on the surface.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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