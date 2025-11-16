Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
17.11.2025 00:59:00
Better Electric Vehicle (EV) Stock: Ford vs. Tesla
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) offers value and potential upside, but it may struggle if it fails to adapt to the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) market. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the leading EV company, is a growth stock with high expectations, but its valuation depends on continued success. Which is the better investment?It might seem strange to talk about Ford as an EV company, but it's even stranger to talk about it as a viable investment if EVs aren't a significant part of its sales in a few years. Ford CEO Jim Farley believes in EVs; otherwise, he wouldn't have committed Ford to investing $5 billion in a new universal EV platform with the stated intent to produce a $30,000 pickup truck in 2027.It's a bold move, yet Ford's Model e segment lost $3.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025. In fact, the losses at Model e were comparable to the segment profit at Ford Blue (Ford and Lincoln internal combustion engines, or ICE, vehicles for retail customers). In fact, the real money maker is Ford Pro ($7.4 billion in segment profit in the first nine months), which sells vehicles to commercial, government, and rental customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.25
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Israel erwägt Zulassung des FSD-Systems - Autopilot kurz vor dem Durchbruch (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|FirstFT: Blue Origin makes progress in quest to rival SpaceX (Financial Times)
|
13.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25