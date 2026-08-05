Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.08.2026 04:00:00
Better Robotics Stock: Tesla vs. Nvidia
The robotics industry is advancing rapidly, and companies of all sizes are trying to capitalize on its future potential. Morgan Stanley estimates the market potential for humanoid robotics could be worth a massive $5 trillion by 2050, and many investors are understandably eager to get in early on this emerging trend.Both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are making significant progress in this space, but Nvidia appears to be the clear winner between these two robotics stocks. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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