Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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16.03.2026 20:25:00
Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Apple
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have soared 629% in the past decade (as of March 13), with an annual average return rate of 22%. The company is widely regarded as one of the most disruptive businesses on Earth, as it has a strong position in many end markets.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price has climbed 878% during the same time period at an average annual return of 25.6%. It has been a top Berkshire Hathaway holding for a long time.Which of these "Magnificent Seven" stocks is the better one to buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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