14.02.2024 21:41:34

Bezos Sells $2 Bln Worth Of Shares In Second Amazon Sale

(RTTNews) - Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), has recently made headlines for selling over $4 billion worth of his Amazon shares.

According to a statement filed with federal regulators, Bezos sold nearly 12 million shares on February 7 and 8, worth more than $2 billion. In addition, he had sold another 12 million shares for a similar price just a few days prior.

These two transactions together involved a total of about 24 million shares worth $4 billion, which is a small fraction of the over 976 million shares he owned before the recent sales.

Last week, Amazon announced that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares of the company, valued at around $8.4 billion. By relocating from Seattle to Miami, Bezos is expected to save about $600 million due to Florida's tax advantages.

It's worth noting that the sale plan was initiated on November 8, with Bezos aiming to finalize it by January 31, 2025, according to the latest annual report from the company.

Apart from his business decisions, Bezos has also made philanthropic commitments towards addressing climate change and promoting human unity. In 2022, he disclosed his intention to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune towards these initiatives.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

02.02.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.02.24 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
02.02.24 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
02.02.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 157,36 -0,11% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich am Donnerstag Gewinne ab. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Freitag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen