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20.11.2026 13:30:02
Bitwise CIO Predicts Hyperliquid Could Become "the Next Amazon." Here's Why He's Right.
When speaking on a podcast earlier this month, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise, said that he thinks Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE) could become the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) thanks to its habit of expanding beyond crypto perpetual futures into real-world assets and prediction markets. That stance meshes cleanly with the view of Hyperliquid Labs' co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Yan, who wants it to become the "house all of finance." His preferred method for accomplishing that goal closely mirrors Amazon's marketplace model, in which sellers use the company's infrastructure to connect with their target buyers, facilitating transactions from which the platform takes a cut of the proceeds.
Hougan is probably correct about Hyperliquid's potential. Here's why, and how realizing that potential is likely to play out.
Image source: Getty Images.
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