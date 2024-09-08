|
08.09.2024 17:17:47
Boeing And IAM Union Reach Tentative Agreement
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Sunday that it has reached a tentative agreement with IAM Districts 751 & W24, which represent more than 33,000 Boeing employees.
The agreement includes a 25% raise over four years, along with improvements to health-care costs and retirement benefits. It also provides increased job security for union members, including a commitment to build the next new airplane at one of the union-represented plants in the Puget Sound region.
Boeing noted that if the tentative agreement is ratified by September 12, 2024, employees will receive a one-time $3,000 lump sum payment.
The agreement is set to expire at midnight on September 12, and a strike could have started immediately if no deal was reached. The union had been advocating for raises of more than 40%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.09.24
|Boeing-Aktie steigt: Boeing verspricht Arbeitern Einkommensplus von 25 Prozent - UBS-Studie sieht Kurspotenzial (dpa-AFX)
|
09.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Montagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Montagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Boeing-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Boeing von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Boeing auf 'Buy' - Ziel 240 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.24
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|147,58
|3,77%