Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
10.07.2026 17:20:00
Coca-Cola Stock: Next Stop $100?
In the past five years, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has climbed 53% (as of July 9). While this gain has significantly lagged the overall market, the company has been a safe holding in portfolios due to the predictable nature of its operations. And it's hard to deny its current dividend yield of 2.57%.Is this beverage stock heading to $100?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
09.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26